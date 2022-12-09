State funding arrives to benefit Hornsby Spring

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water quality project to benefit Hornsby Spring near High Springs is getting $800,000 in state funding.

The money will allow the Suwannee River Water Management District to acquire the High Springs Rock Mine.

The property is east of Hornsby Spring. State officials say this can help eliminate ongoing impacts from mining and prevent potential impacts from development.

Governor DeSantis announced a $75 million package today for statewide springs restoration projects.

