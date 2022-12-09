State funding arrives to benefit Hornsby Spring

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A water quality project to benefit Hornsby Spring near High Springs is getting $800,000 in state funding.

The money will allow the Suwannee River Water Management District to acquire the High Springs Rock Mine.

TRENDING: Florida Board of Governors members dies of apparent suicide

The property is east of Hornsby Spring. State officials say this can help eliminate ongoing impacts from mining and prevent potential impacts from development.

Governor DeSantis announced a $75 million package today for statewide springs restoration projects.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.