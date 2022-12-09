States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold.

Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company.

The lawsuit stems from a 2011 decision by then-Governor Rick Scott to provide $3 million in economic incentives to the company.

TRENDING: Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

The deal required Klausner to create 350 jobs, maintain an average annual wage of $30,000 Plus, invest at least $150 million in the facility.

But state officials say, the company failed to follow through.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
The World Equestrian Center has been turned into a winter wonderland till December 30th.
World Equestrian Center turned into a glowing winter wonderland
TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023.
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

Latest News

Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote
Alachua Police Department now accredited in a unanimous vote
Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage...
Oak View Middle School student a winner in the student essay contest for the Hispanic Heritage Month contest
One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots
One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots
One NCFL woman donated 100 handmade bears to Toys for Tots