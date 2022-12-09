States attempt to recoup $3 million from a Suwannee County sawmill is on hold

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The state’s attempt to recoup $3 million from a sawmill in Suwannee County is being put on hold.

Klausner Holding USA filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, pausing a lawsuit the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity filed against the company.

The lawsuit stems from a 2011 decision by then-Governor Rick Scott to provide $3 million in economic incentives to the company.

The deal required Klausner to create 350 jobs, maintain an average annual wage of $30,000 Plus, invest at least $150 million in the facility.

But state officials say, the company failed to follow through.

