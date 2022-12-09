Trinity Catholic prepares for Class 1A Suburban title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Every spring, the thought of winning a state championship is simply a tool for motivation to grind through the rigorous offseason. But now that Trinity Catholic is just a day away from playing in the Class 1A Suburban state title game, the reality of winning is setting in.

“These kids here, they look around that field house and that weight room and they see pictures of former championship teams and they like to be a part of that,” said Trinity Catholic Head Coach John Brantley.” “So, there’s a little bit of history we can feed off of.”

The Celtics enter Saturday’s championship contest on a seven game winning streak. Outscoring their opponents by more than 200 points in that stretch. Trinity’s success boils down to their stout rushing attack and advantage in the trenches. Beau Beard rushed for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns this season behind an offensive live that averages 6′5 305 pounds, which includes Miami commit Tommy Kinsler.

“We have a really good chemistry, we’re always talking about the game and what we can improve and even in a game,” said Trinity Catholic running back Beau Beard. “If we did something wrong, we always get together in the huddle, stand on top of each other and that’s what’s made us better.”

“It feels good because it’s my last year, the freshman coming in they get to feel how it feels to be a part of a state championship team,” said Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Tommy Kinsler. “Hopefully we just bring it home this year.”

Standing in the way of the Celtics third state title is First Baptist Academy. The Lions are on a six game winning streak as they make their first trip to the championship game.

“I tend to worry more about Trinity Catholic than I do my opposition,” said Brantley. “I feel if we can take care of our guys, and our business, and do the things we’re capable of doing I believe that gives us a huge advantage.”

“We come out here and practice hard every single day,” said Trinity Catholic defensive lineman Tyler Sims.” “At the end of the day, they’re just another challenge in front of us that we can overcome and hopefully succeed.”

If Trinity Catholic’s recent play holds up, they won’t need the luck of the Irish to bring home the crown.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.