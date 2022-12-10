Agreement set between prosecutors and Chiefland teacher arrested for having a gun on campus

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Chiefland elementary school teacher will not be returning to the classroom, but she also doesn’t have to go back to jail.

Paige Ehlers reached a pre-trial agreement with prosecutors on Friday.

Students found a gun in her car on school grounds back in October.

Prosecutors say she sent two students, ages 9 and 10, to retrieve medication from her car when they found the weapon.

As part of the agreement, Ehlers admitted the offense.

For 18 months, Ehlers can not possess a firearm, must complete 50 hours of community service, have no unsupervised contact with children, or return to Levy County school property.

