Buchholz boys basketball team holds off Santa Fe, 64-62

Late FT’s the difference in Alachua County showdown
The Buchholz Boys basketball team.
The Buchholz Boys basketball team.(wcjb)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Early season high school boys basketball is already setting the tone for a competitive winter, as Buchholz was able to hold off a late rally from Santa Fe to win 64-62.

The Bobcats (4-2) led by 15 points to begin the fourth quarter, but watched their lead dissipate into a tie as the Raiders (2-2) fought furiously to even the game 62-62, before Nate Muchnick hit a pair of free throws to give the black and gold a narrow two-point road victory.

Muchnick and the Bobcats trailed 13-7 after the first quarter, but with just over four minutes to go in the second went on a 15-5 run to close the half with a one point lead.

In the third, Buchholz continued their hot shooting, as they started the period on a 9-1 run. Their lead continue to swell, eventually climbing to 53-38 at the end of the quarter.

Santa Fe hit a few clutch threes in the final 4 minutes of the contest to close the gap, including Braylon Guyton knocking down a pair to score the final seven points of the game for the Raiders.

The effort was valiant, but it wasn’t enough as Buchholz was able to make their free throws to seal their victory.

