Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Sixty-five-year-old Glenn Staub was arrested in Hernando County. Dunnellon police said a deal was made between Dunnellon city officials and Staub to construct two pole barns at City Beach.

Staub told them he was a certified contractor and gave them paperwork to prove it. He was paid a deposit of $11,000.

“Everything seemed to check out unbeknownst to us it was totally fraudulent and we are finding out he is basically a con man,” said Dunnellon Mayor Bill White.

They found out his certification paperwork was false and Staub had no plans to start the project. Once the money hit his bank account they said it was hard to get in contact with him.

Dunnellon Police Chief Mike McQuaig said they were called in to investigate the case.

“During our investigation, we learned that several other counties were also heavily involved in investigating him. In one county Polk County had warrants issued out for him.”

White said after getting conned the city will have a more strenuous process before hiring anyone else.

“In this particular case, we came up with nearly 50 percent of it I’m sure we would never agree to do that again.”

On social media, other people have claimed they’ve also been scammed. In one instance they said Staub required an $11,000 deposit and after waiting a month he demanded another $13,000 before he started.

McQuaig had a message for residents searching for contractors.

“Check into your contractor to make sure he does have the right license. where it be plumbing, electrical, or building.”

McQuaig added that other residents have been scammed and he’s urging them to call the police department.

