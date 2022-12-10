Nephew of Gilchrist County Sheriff arrested after sending lewd photos to a minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Anthony Dale Douglas, 22, turned himself in at the Alachua County Jail.

The mother of the victim tells TV20 the Florida Department of Law Enforcement got involved because Douglas is the nephew of Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

The victim is the daughter of the Gilchrist County Under-Sheriff and Douglas is her brother-in-law.

According to Mandy Tindall, the mother of victim, “he sent another photo actually 3 in a row that were sexually explicit so I was able to take a picture of those photos with my phone. I called her dad back and he immediately called FDLE because her dad is the undersheriff of Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the person who sent the photos, Dale Douglas, his uncle is Bobby Schultz so they wanted to ensure that the case was handled fairly.”

Douglas is being held in the Alachua County Jail after turning himself in.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

