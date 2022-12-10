North Central Florida gears up for Holiday events taking place this weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With the Christmas season in full swing, tomorrow is jammed packed with holiday activities, and that means the roads will be jam packed in some areas as well.

The Ocala Parade steps off at 5:30. Southeast 25th avenue from E Fort King street to 14th street will be closed from 11 am to 3pm. Sections of SR-40, 25th avenue, Fort King street, and 8th avenue will be closed from 3 pm to midnight.

In Lake City, the Christmas Parade starts at 6 pm. It will travel east along northwest Washington street, turning south on Marion avenue, and eventually ending at Farmers Furniture. Lake City Police say roads will close as the parade approaches, and will reopen as it passes.

In High Springs, the parade also starts at 6pm, but roads are closing down at 5:30. Main street and northwest 192nd avenue will be affected.

The Chiefland Christmas Festival will start with a 5K Rudolph Fun Run at 8 am. Food and store vendors will be open from 10 am to 5 pm. Guests can then make their way to see the lighted parade at 6 pm.

In Steinhatchee, there is a boat parade happening if a Christmas parade on land isn’t your thing. The Christmas Boat Parade starts at the Sea Hag Marina at 5pm.Boaters will head downriver and make a loop in front of the condos, then finish at Fiddler’s Restaurant. Fiddler’s will be handing out awards to the winners.

The Micanopy Holiday Stroll runs from 11 am to 6 pm. The event will include a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Clause from 2-4pm, followed by a tree lighting ceremony at 5:30. There will be live music performances by Gumbo Limbo, Martin Family Band, and more.

The Alachua Christmas parade kicks off at 2 pm and is free for everybody. You can find a place to watch the festivities from along main street.

The Keystone Heights Holiday Extravaganza beings at 10am and is free for all to attend. The event will take place at Keystone Beach and City Hall. There will be live music, craft shows, and food trucks, followed by the Kiwanis Christmas Parade, which starts at 6 pm.

