One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening.
Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died.
It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after 6:50 pm.
