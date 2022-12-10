One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - One person has been killed after a shooting in Alachua on Friday evening.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies say two people were shot, and one was trauma-alerted to a hospital, where they later died.

TRENDING: Man arrested after scamming the City of Dunnellon

It happened on northwest 150th road, and was reported a little after 6:50 pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.