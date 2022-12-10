Trinity Catholic comes up short in state title game against First Baptist Academy, 21-3

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Trinity Catholic football team came into Saturday’s Class 1A-Suburban state title game riding a seven-game winning streak and sought a third state championship in team history. The Celtics were met with a brick wall in the form of the First Baptist Academy Lions from Naples.

The Celtics fell, 21-3 at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee to finish 9-3 overall. The Lions claimed their first state title to finish 10-2.

Both offenses found it tough to get going in the first quarter. The Celtics took a 3-0 lead on Justin Arroyo’s 42-yard field goal two minutes into the game. They also forced the Lions into two turnovers on downs in the opening frame, including a stop at the 6-yard line.

The roar of the Lions was heard in the second quarter. Ethan Crossan found Olsen Patt-Henry for a 71 yard touchdown pass on third and six. First Baptist Academy put Trinity Catholic in a 7-3 deficit with 4:34 left until halftime.

Disaster struck for the Celtics following their next possession. Arroyo went back to punt from his own 19-yard line, but the snap was low and all he could do was fall on the ball. First Baptist Academy took over at the 14, and added to its lead one play later when Crossan found Jayden Petit for a touchdown with 2:55 remaining in the quarter. Trinity Catholic was outgained in the half, 258 to 36 and went to the locker room down 14-3.

In the third quarter, Crossan threw a touchdown to a third different receiver as Sam Sparacio hauled in a 21-yard pass on second and 17. The Celtics’ best chance at scoring in the quarter came on fourth and five from the Lions’ 11-yard line, but Preston Wright’s pass to Devontae Grant was caught out of bounds. Trinity Catholic trailed, 21-3 head into the fourth. The fourth quarter produced no scoring.

Statistically for Trinity Catholic, Beau Beard rushed for 65 yards on 16 carries. Wright finished 7-for-13 passing for 41 yards and was sacked four times. Alan Means came in and completed 4 of 11 passes for 83 yards. Gerald Lawton was Trinity Catholic’s leading receiver with four catches for 54 yards. Defensively, Deshawn Shelton came up with an interception in the fourth quarter.

The Lions produced 210 rushing yards as a team to compliment the strong passing attack. Crossan finished with 185 yards passing, including three touchdowns on his seven completions. The Celtics were outgained for the game, 412 to 160.

First Baptist Academy took home the title in its first-ever appearance in the state championship game. Trinity lost in the finals for the third time as a program in addition to capturing two titles in 2005 and 2010. Those remain the most recent state championships claimed by a Marion County program.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.