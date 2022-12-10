‘We wanted to give back’: Hundreds attend a country benefit concert for ‘recalibrated’ veterans

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of guests attended “The Never Give Up on Country” at the World Equestrian Center, organized by Travis Mills.

Mills is one of five surviving post-9/11 quadruple amputee veterans. The foundation was started by Mills himself after he suffered injuries in Afghanistan.

“It was simple. We just wanted to give back and do good in the world,” stated Travis Mills. “It’s grown to be one of the top in the nation and we’re so grateful for everyone’s support.”

Mills lost portions of all of his limbs in an explosion while serving our country and was later healed. He comes all the way from the state of Maine.

“Ocala Florida and the central Florida area has really shown up for us,” said Mills. “We’re a nationwide foundation and we’re just so lucky to do the work that we really do.”

Guests enjoyed food, a parachute show, and live musical entertainment by colt ford, Jimmie Allen, and Kidd G.

“I like what they’re doing for our country, I like what they’re doing for our service veterans, and the ones who have sacrificed a lot for this country,” stated attendee Aaron Parr.

Mills said his efforts will not end here and the future of his organization is looking bright.

