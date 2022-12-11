ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th.
Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th.
The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments.
ASO is investigating they say no one is in custody yet
