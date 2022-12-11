ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments

Police are investigating a shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe, in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th.

Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th.

The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments.

ASO is investigating they say no one is in custody yet

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

