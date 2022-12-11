ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, from December 9th.

Deputies say one man was killed in a shooting around 8 p.m. on December 9th.

The shooting happened at building 21 of “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments.

ASO is investigating they say no one is in custody yet

TRENDING: North Central Florida gears up for Holiday events taking place this weekend

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.