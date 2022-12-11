Hawthorne claims first state football title in program history, beats Northview for 1A-Rural crown, 13-2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Hornets busted out the Swat Team on Saturday to become state champions for the first time.

Hawthorne utilized its strengths: A punishing rushing attack and a bone-crushing defense to knock off previously undefeated Northview, 13-2 to earn the Class 1A-Rural state title at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The Hornets completed a perfect season at 12-0 and got it done after two straight losses in state finals.

Hawthorne got the ball first and drove 64 yards in nine plays, capped off by a 5-yard rushing touchdown by Brian James. The Hornets led, 6-0, with James carrying six times for 42 yards on the drive.

The Hornets, who shut out Blountstown to reach the title game, surrendered a safety late in the first quarter when a high snap from their own 21-yard line went all the way into the end zone. Hawthorne led Northview, 6-2 at halftime in a defensive first half.

The Hornets outgained the Chiefs in the half, 154 to 66, including a 100-yard edge on the ground. Hawthorne also forced two turnovers on downs, one inside the 5-yard line, the other with 43 seconds left in the half.

In the third quarter, Hawthorne got some separation. Zion Johnson picked off Kaden Odom’s pass and returned it 44 yards to the Northview 1-yard line. CJ Ingram punched it in one play later to increase Hawthorne’s lead to 13-2. The fourth quarter produced no points.

Northview running back Jamarkus Jefferson came into the title game owning 2,345 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns on the season. The Hornets held him to 17 yards on 10 carries in the first half and 35 yards on 14 carries for the game. As a team, the Chiefs managed only 2.9 yards per carry. Hawthorne’s defense was suffocating when it mattered most. The Hornets’ last two opponents were held to only a safety over the final eight quarters of the season.

The win gives head coach Cornelius Ingram a state title in two different sports. Ingram also led the Hornets’ girls basketball team to a state title in 2020.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.