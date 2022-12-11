NASA: A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the 'hell planet.' (Source: NASA)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has discovered that a year on a sizzling planet known as “hell planet” only lasts about 17.5 hours on Earth.

That’s because the planet, formally named Janssen, orbits its host star Copernicus so closely that it completes one orbit in less than one day.

It’s so close that astronomers doubted a planet could exist while practically hugging a host star.

The “hell planet” is located 40 light years away and is eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth.

The planet is so hot that it has a molten lava ocean with a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit.

Astronomers also believe the exoplanet’s interior could be full of diamonds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

Shore Road was closed for eight hours after the crash at about 2 a.m. Saturday, troopers said.
4 college students killed, 3 hurt in fiery crash in Maine
52-year-old woman from Leesburg is dead after a crash in Marion County.
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
53-year-old woman from Pensacola is dead after being hit by a car in Clay County.
Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County
Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County