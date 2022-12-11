Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County

53-year-old woman from Pensacola is dead after being hit by a car in Clay County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIBERNIA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while walking near an intersection at night on December 9th.

FHP troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Pensacola was walking by the intersection of US 17 and Hibernia Road around 10 p.m.

That’s when a 32-year-old man drove into the intersection and hit the woman with his car.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

TRENDING: One person killed and another injured in Alachua shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Parents are outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy, is back to school
Parents outraged after two teens accused of sodomizing another boy return to school

Latest News

52-year-old woman from Leesburg is dead after a crash in Marion County.
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather