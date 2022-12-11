Pedestrian dead after a car hit them in Clay County

HIBERNIA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead after getting hit by a car while walking near an intersection at night on December 9th.

FHP troopers say a 53-year-old woman from Pensacola was walking by the intersection of US 17 and Hibernia Road around 10 p.m.

That’s when a 32-year-old man drove into the intersection and hit the woman with his car.

She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

