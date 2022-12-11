Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th.

Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42.

Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and drove through 4 fences near SE 283-rd Avenue.

When her car finally stopped, it caught on fire.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP officials are investigating why she drove off the road.

TRENDING: North Central Florida gears up for Holiday events taking place this weekend

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.