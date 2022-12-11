Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th.
Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42.
Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and drove through 4 fences near SE 283-rd Avenue.
When her car finally stopped, it caught on fire.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
FHP officials are investigating why she drove off the road.
