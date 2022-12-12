Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Alachua Police Department (gfx)
Alachua Police Department (gfx)(MGN, APD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Alachua Police Department officers are releasing the identity of one of the victims of a deadly drug deal gone wrong at an apartment complex.

Officers say on Friday around 6:30 p.m., reports of a shooting were made at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. When officers arrived, they found Jaquan Janario Robinson, 22, of Fort White suffering a gunshot wound to the side.

RELATED: One person killed, another injured in Alachua shooting

Robinson was taken by ambulance to UF Health Shands. He died on the way to the hospital.

Another victim called 911 saying he had been shot in the back. The man was taken to UF Health Shands in critical condition. As of this report, he remains in critical condition.

Officers say the shooting happened after a drug deal went wrong and is not being investigated as a drive-by shooting. No suspects have been arrested yet.

