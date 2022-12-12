ASO deputy is recovering after responding to a vehicle fire.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county sheriff’s deputy is recovering after a crash on the night of December 10th.

The deputy was responding to a call about a vehicle fire near Paynes Prairie on I-75.

When he got to the scene around 11:30 p.m. he ran into the back of a different car that was stopped in the road.

That driver and the deputy were trauma alerted to UF Health Shands.

An ASO official says the deputy had non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

TRENDING: ASO is investigating a shooting at “The Crossing at Santa Fe” apartments

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.