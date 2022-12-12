Commissioners vote down controversial Dogwood Village proposal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Commissioners voted 3 to 2 to pull support for the proposed Ability Housing project in Dogwood Village during a special Tuesday morning meeting, Commissioners Anna Prizzia and Mary Alford voted in dissent.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Frustration is boiling in Gainesville over the concentration of affordable housing complexes.

“We don’t need nothing that’s gonna perpetuate a cycle and having people that are living off of the system,” said East Gainesville Ernest Brockington.

Alachua County Commissioner Ken Cornell told me 85-90 percent of Gainesville’s affordable housing is located east of Main Street and the county wants to see that change.

“What we are trying to do now is find opportunities to build affordable housing west of Main Street, so that we don’t further systemically concentrate poverty in a specific area,” said Cornell. “We know that when you concentrate poverty other things occur, and so the city and the county, recently, now have policies that say ‘we do not want to concentrate poverty.’”

This has led to a dispute between the County and Ability Housing.

Ability initially proposed building Dogwood Village in Lincoln Estates, on the corner of SE 15th St and 8th Ave, but the County denied the request.

They sent ability a list of 11 possible locations to move the site, but ability says they are too far from community services to be suitable.

One East Gainesville resident believes spreading out affordable housing could be beneficial to Gainesville youth.

“When we have it dispersed throughout the city, they don’t see just one thing they don’t see drug activity all the time, they don’t see people just sitting around doing nothing and being idle, because the idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” said Brockington.

At Tuesday’s county commission meeting, Cornell plans to pull funding for the project and reallocate it towards a more positive solution.

Cornell told TV20 that if Ability Housing cannot find a solution on where to move the proposed sight for Dogwood Villages, he would like to see the county purchase this land and use it for another purpose. He hopes it would push Ability to find a more desirable location for the affordable housing project.

