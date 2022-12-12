Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

Crane Ramen owners share memories with customers as they announce closure on Facebook
Crane Ramen owners share memories with customers as they announce closure on Facebook(Crane Ramen)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.

The restaurant will continue to serve customers through the end of the year at their restaurant at 16 S.W. First Ave., Gainesville. The business is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In the post, Crane Ramen stated, “We want to sincerely thank all the people who ever tied an apron on in our kitchen or served piping hot bowls of ramen to our guests. We have been incredibly lucky to have had so many talented, committed and hardworking folks on our team over the course of the last 8 years. And we are eternally grateful to our loyal customers! Thank you for your patronage and support.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Florida legislature holds special session to address issues with the state's property insurance...
Lawmakers debate proposals to fix Florida property insurance market in special session
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
Alachua Police Department (gfx)
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting