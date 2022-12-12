Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first ramen shop in downtown Gainesville is closing permanently after the holiday season.

In a post on Facebook on Monday, the owners of Crane Ramen announced the restaurant will be permanently closing on Jan. 1, 2023. The business first opened their doors on Dec. 1, 2014. The post did not elaborate on the reason behind the closure.

The restaurant will continue to serve customers through the end of the year at their restaurant at 16 S.W. First Ave., Gainesville. The business is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

In the post, Crane Ramen stated, “We want to sincerely thank all the people who ever tied an apron on in our kitchen or served piping hot bowls of ramen to our guests. We have been incredibly lucky to have had so many talented, committed and hardworking folks on our team over the course of the last 8 years. And we are eternally grateful to our loyal customers! Thank you for your patronage and support.”

