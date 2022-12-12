Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers.

The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main Street. He then pointed his gun at another man who ran back inside the hotel.

When officers arrived, they say Sheppard was outside the hotel with a gun tucked in his waistband. Officers say he appeared to be drunk as he yelled at officers and made racist statements.

Sheppard denied shooting at the business, however, a witness showed a video to officers depicting Sheppard trying to open the door of the hotel before firing his gun. He did admit to visiting a bar before the incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill, shooting a missile into a building, firing a weapon in public, and disorderly intoxication. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

