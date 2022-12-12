Drunk man shoots at Hyatt Hotel in Gainesville, threatens another man

Alachua County Jail booking photo of Joshua Sheppard, 23, charged with aggravated assault
Alachua County Jail booking photo of Joshua Sheppard, 23, charged with aggravated assault(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Keystone Heights opened fire at a hotel in downtown Gainesville early on Sunday morning according to Gainesville Police Department officers.

The arrest report states Joshua Sheppard, 23, fired at least four shots into an exterior door of the Hyatt Hotel on South Main Street. He then pointed his gun at another man who ran back inside the hotel.

When officers arrived, they say Sheppard was outside the hotel with a gun tucked in his waistband. Officers say he appeared to be drunk as he yelled at officers and made racist statements.

TRENDING: ASO investigates shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments

Sheppard denied shooting at the business, however, a witness showed a video to officers depicting Sheppard trying to open the door of the hotel before firing his gun. He did admit to visiting a bar before the incident.

He is charged with aggravated assault without intent to kill, shooting a missile into a building, firing a weapon in public, and disorderly intoxication. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

LGBTQ Flag (FILE)
Red states, blue states choose sides on Florida’s ‘Parental Rights in Education’ law
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Dunnellon City Council will swear-in new councilmembers Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn
Grove Street Farmers Market will hold the Sacred Foods festival