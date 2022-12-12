Dunnellon City Council will swear-in new councilmembers Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council will meet and swear in Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn as new councilmembers on Monday.

They will be replacing the outgoing Anita Williams and Valerie Hanchar.

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall.

The T-Mobile Hometown Grant application and a budget amendment will also be disscussed at the meeting.

