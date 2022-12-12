Dunnellon City Council will swear-in new councilmembers Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dunnellon City Council will meet and swear in Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn as new councilmembers on Monday.

They will be replacing the outgoing Anita Williams and Valerie Hanchar.

TRENDING: Gilchrist County Women’s club hosted ‘Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus’ event

The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Dunnellon City Hall.

The T-Mobile Hometown Grant application and a budget amendment will also be disscussed at the meeting.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Dunnellon City Council will swear-in new councilmembers Tim Inskeep and Wally Dunn
Grove Street Farmers Market will hold the Sacred Foods festival
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Exercising with a partner part two
The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday.
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family
Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family