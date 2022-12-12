What’s Growing On: Florida Citrus On The Decline

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida holiday citrus sale is under way and this year there were some concerns as to the availability of certain citrus fruits.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service, the annual production of Florida grapefruit from 2022 has declined by 92% since 2004; due to the arrival of the plant bacteria huanglongbing (HLB), also known as citrus greening. The decrease in Florida tangerine production for the same period is down 89%.

Yasmeen Saleem, President of the Gator Citrus Club, tells us how the effects are far reaching. “Even the packing houses we were calling to have donations or even to buy from them, but most of them they are either going out of business or their business is very low because of HLB disease”.

At the University of Florida/IFAS a citrus under protective screen research program has been taken on by scientists to sustainably optimize the growth, production, quality and distribution of HLB-free grapefruit and tangerine varieties.

The process involves growing citrus trees in greenhouses and under protective pest-resistant screens before relocation to outdoor pastures where the more mature citrus trees and grow without infestation concerns.

The protective screens needed replacing in February 2020 due to Hurricane Irma some psyllids were detected after an increase in their population. Fortunately, the infestation was controlled easily with insecticide sprays.

But then this year Hurricane Ian brought it’s devastating rain and winds which not only destroyed thousands of acres of crops but for the ones that survived, left cosmetic scars.

“It’s because of the hurricane so the wind was very strong for the trees and that affected the shape, the outer shape of the fruit.”; Saleem.

Typical net fruit revenue is $20,000 per acre from citrus under protective screens with fresh fruit prices being strongly influenced by fruit size.

Even with the extreme effects from this year’s hurricane season, average net revenue still matched previous years.

Over the last 8 years the citrus research and education center program achieved its major goal of sustainably producing HLB-free, high quality grapefruit and tangerine varieties for distribution in Florida. This makes donations like those for this years Gator Citrus Club Sale possible.

