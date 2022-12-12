Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence voted to the AP All-American First Team

Torrence becomes fourth Gator OL chose for the First Team, and the first in 21 years
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA...
Florida offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (54) celebrates a near touchdown during an NCAA football game against Utah on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In just one season, guard O’Cyrus Torrence made his mark on the Florida Gator football program. Opposing defenders will tell you it was a welt.

Torrence was voted to the AP All-American First Team on Monday, becoming the first Gator offensive lineman to be recognized to the First Team since Mike Pearson in 2001. Torrence joins a list of only four UF offensive linemen to ever be named First Team All-Americans. Jason Odom (1995) and Lomas Brown (1984) are the others.

Torrence did not give up a sack or commit a penalty in his one season as a Gator after transferring from Louisiana. He was also the anchor of an offensive line that helped UF’s ground game average 5.8 yards per carry and 213.7 rushing yards per game. He will skip the Las Vegas Bowl and enter his name into the NFL Draft.

