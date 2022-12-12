The Florida women’s basketball team rallies to beat Miami in overtime

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed up their six-game winning streak and took a road trip to Coral Gables to take on their final in-state opponent of their non-conference schedule.

The Gators (10-1) won their seventh game in a row by overcoming a 10-point third quarter deficit to the Hurricanes (7-4) to force overtime and win 76-73. The victory pushed the orange and blue to 3-1 against in-state opponents this winter. The only loss they incurred was against Florida State on November 16.

Nina Rickards scored a team-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting, as K.K. Deans joined Rickards as the only other teammate to score 20 or more points, as Deans poured in 21. Leilani Correa was the only other Florida player to score double digits, as she added 14 points off the bench.

Rickards was responsible for 11 of the Gators 22 points in the 4th quarter, including the last free throw to tie the game 65-65 to force overtime. Deans also came up big in crunch time. She made six free throws in the extra period, including the final four attempts to push Florida over the top by three. Overall, Deans went 8-10 from the charity stripe.

For the game, Florida shot 42 percent and held a key advantage with 17 points in transition, compared to five points by Miami.

The Gators victory helped them improve on their best start since the 2015-16 season, when that team started the season 12-1.

Up Next: Florida will host UNC Greensboro on Sunday, Dec. 18.

