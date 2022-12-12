The Florida women’s basketball team rallies to beat Miami in overtime

Nina Rickards scored a team-high 23 points
Donald R. Tucker Civic Center, Wednesday
Donald R. Tucker Civic Center, Wednesday(WCTV)
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida women’s basketball team packed up their six-game winning streak and took a road trip to Coral Gables to take on their final in-state opponent of their non-conference schedule.

The Gators (10-1) won their seventh game in a row by overcoming a 10-point third quarter deficit to the Hurricanes (7-4) to force overtime and win 76-73. The victory pushed the orange and blue to 3-1 against in-state opponents this winter. The only loss they incurred was against Florida State on November 16.

Nina Rickards scored a team-high 23 points on 10-14 shooting, as K.K. Deans joined Rickards as the only other teammate to score 20 or more points, as Deans poured in 21. Leilani Correa was the only other Florida player to score double digits, as she added 14 points off the bench.

Rickards was responsible for 11 of the Gators 22 points in the 4th quarter, including the last free throw to tie the game 65-65 to force overtime. Deans also came up big in crunch time. She made six free throws in the extra period, including the final four attempts to push Florida over the top by three. Overall, Deans went 8-10 from the charity stripe.

For the game, Florida shot 42 percent and held a key advantage with 17 points in transition, compared to five points by Miami.

The Gators victory helped them improve on their best start since the 2015-16 season, when that team started the season 12-1.

Up Next: Florida will host UNC Greensboro on Sunday, Dec. 18.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

UF picks its starting QB vs. Oregon State
Jack Miller III to start at QB for the Gators in the Las Vegas Bowl
Florida NCAA Tournament Practice, Dec. 1
Gator volleyball team knocked out of NCAA tournament with a four-set loss to Pittsburgh
Florida guard Trey Bonham (2) is defended by Connecticut guard Hassan Diarra (5) during the...
Florida men’s basketball team goes down to UConn at home, 75-54
O'Connell Center, Tuesday
Gator women’s basketball team pulls away from Presbyterian, 78-52