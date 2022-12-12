Gilchrist County Women’s club hosted ‘Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus’ event

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist county women’s Club hosted its second annual ‘Lunch with Santa and Mrs. Claus to help raise funds for scholarships for high school girls in Trenton.

Santa and Mrs. Claus came all the way from the north pole to bring joy to some Trenton families. Organizer and Mrs. Claus Sandi Anders and her husband John moved to Trenton in February 2020 and wanted to continue this tradition.

“We’ve been performing as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for several years,” said Anders. “It’s a blast, it’s great to give back to the community and just provide the service and put the smiles on children’s faces. This year we were fortunate enough to receive 26 sponsors.

Children from ages 1 to 92 enjoyed great cuisine from a chef all the way from St. Petersburg. Manuel Gonzalez and his wife AnneMarie catered for the event.

“So Santa is a really good friend of ours,” said Gonzalez. “We decided we wanted to do something for the community as well, especially around the holidays and we just decided “hey why not?”

That friend in question is actually a relative. The Anders family business was inspired by Santa’s mother Betty.

Kids could also pick up one toy, write a letter to send up to the north pole, and got the chance to tell Santa what they wanted under their tree this year.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.