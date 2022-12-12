Grove Street Farmers Market will hold the Sacred Foods festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There’s a celebration of Florida heritage crops with special connections to faiths from around the world.

The Sacred Foods festival will be held at the Grove Street Farmers Market on Monday.

They will have walking tours, live music, music lessons, kids activities, food, and more!

TRENDING: Hawthorne welcomes home state champions

The event will start at 4 p.m.

The event will be by Santa Fe College and Florida Certified Organic Growers and Consumers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.