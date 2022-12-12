Hawthorne welcomes home state champions

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - After two consecutive losses in the state championship, the Hawthorne Hornets finally crossed over into the promised land and brought home the school’s first ever state championship.

More than a hundred fans came out to Hawthorne High School to welcome home their state champions.

It’s a win felt across generations in Hawthorne.

“And from the class of ‘86 we send this shoutout,” said 1986 Hawthorne graduate Amanda Mills, “congratulations congratulations, state champs all the way!”

The team took home it’s first ever state title with a 13-2 win over Northview in Tallahassee Saturday night.

It’s the first state title in football for an Alachua County high school since 1994.

“These kids been through so much throughout the season, a lot of them have gone through a lot of adversity and overcoming,” said head coach Cornelius Ingram. “So to be able to come out with a state championship--first one in school history--is definitely a blessing.”

Ingram is a former Florida Gator tight end and played high school football at Hawthorne High School

Now he got to play a part in bringing home his alma mater’s first ever state title.

“[Winning the state championship] means everything,” said Ingram. “Walking the same hallways and playing on the same field as these kids that I get to coach everyday, it means everything.”

And there could still be more for Ingram and the Hornets.

With three straight title appearances, fans are hungry for more.

“The expectations weren’t as high before I took over as football coach,” said Ingram. “We’ve brought a culture here where kids really believe that they can be successful on and off the field.

The Hornets will return their star quarterback and coach’s son, CJ, to go for a repeat next season.

