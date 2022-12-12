‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigate 3 shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire.

On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments.

“That was my only baby I will never hear someone call me mom again,” shared the victim’s mother, Wenona White.

RELATED: ASO investigates shooting at The Crossing at Santa Fe apartments

Deputies said no arrests have been made at this time and they are investigating this matter.

“Everyone will be accounted for and justice will be served for my baby,” said White.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to three different shootings since November 28th.

This is the same case with Gainesville police officers, who responded to a shooting over the weekend.

“First one we got was Saturday night around 10:40 pm and we responded to Sweetwater Square for shots fired. We got there we found a person shot in the leg,” said GPD Public Information Officer, David Chudzik.

Deputies said two people were involved, suffered injuries, and are being treated.

Residents also said they witnessed the heavy police presence. Some urge for policing to increase in neighborhoods, to prevent tragedies like these.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother's family is coming to her defense, claiming that Emma was a victim of abuse and was...
4-month-old baby is recovering after being hospitalized after parents were accused of abusing him
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Columbia County Sheriff's deputies arrest blind man after mistaking cane for gun
Blind veteran prepares to file lawsuit against Columbia County Sheriff’s Office following arrest

Latest News

Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman
Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman
The 5th annual Grandview Invitation is underway in Ocala
In a tv20 exclusive interview, the woman's family tells us how the woman is coping after the...
Family speaks exclusively to TV20 after OPD arrests man who sexually assaulted 80-year-old woman
Dispute over Gainesville Police’s K-9 unit impacting investigation into deadly shooting
Weekend Planner 2/3/23