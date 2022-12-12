‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the weekend, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies and Gainesville Police officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire.

On Friday evening, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies received a call involving an 18-year-old shot and killed in The Crossings at Santa Fe Apartments.

“That was my only baby I will never hear someone call me mom again,” shared the victim’s mother, Wenona White.

Deputies said no arrests have been made at this time and they are investigating this matter.

“Everyone will be accounted for and justice will be served for my baby,” said White.

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to three different shootings since November 28th.

This is the same case with Gainesville police officers, who responded to a shooting over the weekend.

“First one we got was Saturday night around 10:40 pm and we responded to Sweetwater Square for shots fired. We got there we found a person shot in the leg,” said GPD Public Information Officer, David Chudzik.

Deputies said two people were involved, suffered injuries, and are being treated.

Residents also said they witnessed the heavy police presence. Some urge for policing to increase in neighborhoods, to prevent tragedies like these.

