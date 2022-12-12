Lawmakers debate proposals to fix Florida property insurance market in special session

Florida legislature holds special session to address issues with the state's property insurance...
Florida legislature holds special session to address issues with the state's property insurance system(WCJB)
By Tom Urban and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) — The Florida House and Senate on Monday gaveled in a special legislative session aimed at stabilizing the troubled property-insurance system while providing assistance to hurricane victims and drivers.

The biggest issue will center on bills that would make wide-ranging insurance changes. In part, the legislation would eliminate requirements that property insurers pay the attorney fees of policyholders who successfully file lawsuits over claims.

The bills also seek to push policyholders out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance and into coverage from private carriers. For example, Citizens policyholders would not be able to renew their coverage if they receive policy offers from private insurers that are within 20 percent of the cost of the Citizens premiums.

RELATED: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

The bills would also shorten the time frame for insurers to pay or deny claims and reduce the amount of time for policyholders to file initial claims. Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo hopes the legislation will strengthen Florida’s insurance market.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on fair costs and strong protections for consumers while adding reasonable guardrails for insurance companies against frivolous litigation and fraudulent claims that drive up rates for everyone,” said Passidomo. “We also want to make certain that when damage occurs, claims are paid promptly and fairly, so homeowners do not have to contend with time-consuming and expensive litigation.”

However, many Democrats, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, feel the proposals will drive up costs for most Floridians.

“We have kicked this can down the road for so long that it is now rusty and it has got holes in it,” said Driskell. “Now, you’re coming with these stopgap measures that we are not really sure are going to work or not. We need to be providing long-term solutions. We need to take a holistic approach and make sure we are making the market itself more competitive, not just giving big handouts to insurance companies and not just putting all of this cost and burden on the back of Florida homeowners.”

Lawmakers are also considering legislation that would provide disaster assistance and bills that would provide credits to motorists who frequently use toll roads.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Crane Ramen owners share memories with customers as they announce closure on Facebook
Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?
Alachua Police Department (gfx)
Alachua Police release identity of victim in deadly apartment complex shooting