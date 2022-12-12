Lawmakers debate proposals to fix Florida property insurance market in special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) — The Florida House and Senate on Monday gaveled in a special legislative session aimed at stabilizing the troubled property-insurance system while providing assistance to hurricane victims and drivers.

The biggest issue will center on bills that would make wide-ranging insurance changes. In part, the legislation would eliminate requirements that property insurers pay the attorney fees of policyholders who successfully file lawsuits over claims.

The bills also seek to push policyholders out of the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance and into coverage from private carriers. For example, Citizens policyholders would not be able to renew their coverage if they receive policy offers from private insurers that are within 20 percent of the cost of the Citizens premiums.

RELATED: State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

The bills would also shorten the time frame for insurers to pay or deny claims and reduce the amount of time for policyholders to file initial claims. Republican Senate President Kathleen Passidomo hopes the legislation will strengthen Florida’s insurance market.

“We will continue to focus our efforts on fair costs and strong protections for consumers while adding reasonable guardrails for insurance companies against frivolous litigation and fraudulent claims that drive up rates for everyone,” said Passidomo. “We also want to make certain that when damage occurs, claims are paid promptly and fairly, so homeowners do not have to contend with time-consuming and expensive litigation.”

However, many Democrats, including House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, feel the proposals will drive up costs for most Floridians.

“We have kicked this can down the road for so long that it is now rusty and it has got holes in it,” said Driskell. “Now, you’re coming with these stopgap measures that we are not really sure are going to work or not. We need to be providing long-term solutions. We need to take a holistic approach and make sure we are making the market itself more competitive, not just giving big handouts to insurance companies and not just putting all of this cost and burden on the back of Florida homeowners.”

Lawmakers are also considering legislation that would provide disaster assistance and bills that would provide credits to motorists who frequently use toll roads.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.