Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue.

A pick-up truck driving toward him tried to swerve out of the way, but couldn’t do it in time.

The truck hit the pedestrian around 6:40 p.m. killing him.

