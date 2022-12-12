Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County

Florida Highway Patrol says a man is dead after being hit by a truck in Columbia County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue.

A pick-up truck driving toward him tried to swerve out of the way, but couldn’t do it in time.

The truck hit the pedestrian around 6:40 p.m. killing him.

