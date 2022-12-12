Man dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 11:57 PM EST
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia County at night on December 11th.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 50-year-old man from Lake City was walking in the road on NW White Springs Avenue.
A pick-up truck driving toward him tried to swerve out of the way, but couldn’t do it in time.
The truck hit the pedestrian around 6:40 p.m. killing him.
