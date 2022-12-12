NASA’s Orion spacecraft successfully splashes down in the Pacific

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - NASA’s most recent lunar mission is making a splash as it takes its “final” step today.

The Artemis 1 mission comes to a close with the successful splashdown of the Orion spacecraft.

This unmanned mission was a test flight that spent 25 and a half days going to the moon and back.

The vessel landed in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Mexico at 12:40 eastern time on December 11th.

The next stage is Artemis 2, which will hopefully send people to the moon for the first time since the 1970′s.

