Prosecution rests in death penalty case against Marion County man who killed wife, four children

The defense is preparing to make its case in the death penalty sentencing trial for a Marion County man who murdered his wife and children
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:17 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The defense is preparing to make its case in the death penalty sentencing trial for a Marion County man who pleaded guilty to brutally murdering his wife and children.

The prosecution rested their case on Monday against Michael Wayne Jones. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family.

He is accused of killing his wife, two biological children, and two stepchildren in Summerfield. The youngest of the children was just 1 year old and the oldest was 9 years old.

The jury will decide whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or faces the death penalty.

The defense will make its case starting on Jan. 5, 2023. According to the public defenders’ office, they plan to call 18 witnesses including a Harvard psychiatrist, a geneticist from UF, and a neuropsychologist from Texas. They also plan to call relatives from Jones’ childhood to talk about the abuse he suffered as a kid.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

