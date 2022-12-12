Residents shipping Christmas gifts before postal deadlines

Customers wait to ship items out at post office counter
By Bert Charan
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This year’s deadlines for the post office are December 17th for first class letters and packages, 19th for Priority Mail and December 22nd for Express Mail.

David Porter, a Gainesville resident, said, “well actually those were my second, this is my second group, I did it yesterday and I specifically do it early”.

“Yeah, because I have some international cards as well, so, it takes a long time to turnaround.,” said Melody Wang. Another Gainesville resident, Thomas Nelson said, “we just don’t know what to get the kids anymore, we get them mostly gift cards...and I think they’re happy with that.”

At the post office on the northwest side, the lines were long and traffic steady, but the folks visiting say its worth it.

“Wow, it is a really long line, I was going to, take it and drop it off at the counter,” said Kim Walsh Childers.

Bob Shackow said, “and look at what’s happening behind me, thousands of people , ok...thank you...”

Some would prefer avoiding the post office altogether. Ann Newsome said, “I do, I use ups, because generally the lines at the post office are much longer.”

Regardless of who you used to send, if it arrives too late, Santa may not have your item in his sleigh in time for Christmas. And that window is quickly closing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

'I will never hear someone call me mom again': GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
Customers stream into post office on NW side of Gainesville
Holiday Shipping before postal deadlines
ASO and GPD officers responded to multiple incidents of gunfire.
‘I will never hear someone call me mom again’: GPD and ASO investigating three shootings over the weekend, 1 ended fatally
Lawmakers debate proposals to fix Florida property insurance market in special session