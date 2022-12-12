Residents shipping Christmas gifts before postal deadlines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -This year’s deadlines for the post office are December 17th for first class letters and packages, 19th for Priority Mail and December 22nd for Express Mail.

David Porter, a Gainesville resident, said, “well actually those were my second, this is my second group, I did it yesterday and I specifically do it early”.

“Yeah, because I have some international cards as well, so, it takes a long time to turnaround.,” said Melody Wang. Another Gainesville resident, Thomas Nelson said, “we just don’t know what to get the kids anymore, we get them mostly gift cards...and I think they’re happy with that.”

At the post office on the northwest side, the lines were long and traffic steady, but the folks visiting say its worth it.

“Wow, it is a really long line, I was going to, take it and drop it off at the counter,” said Kim Walsh Childers.

Bob Shackow said, “and look at what’s happening behind me, thousands of people , ok...thank you...”

Some would prefer avoiding the post office altogether. Ann Newsome said, “I do, I use ups, because generally the lines at the post office are much longer.”

Regardless of who you used to send, if it arrives too late, Santa may not have your item in his sleigh in time for Christmas. And that window is quickly closing.

