Russell Report: Can the Gator’s end their football season with a bowl win over Oregon State?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s bowl game is this weekend against a good and motivated Oregon State team and certainly the Gators would like to end a tough year with a win. But win or lose, the most important time coming up is the offseason. Recruiting. The transfer portal. Roster management. Talent acquisition. Get used to these buzz words because doing these things right is vital to how well a program will do. There is no question coach Billy Napier has a lot of work to do to get the Gators truly competitive again and that work starts now.

No Anthony Richardson, no O’Cyrus Torrence and no Ventrell Miller for the bowl game but you can’t blame any of them for sitting out. Miller has played six years of college ball; Torrence has been a bit banged up so why risk injury in a meaningless bowl game? As for Richardson, I wish him great success. Rarely have I seen an athlete at Florida go, from a fan’s perspective, from a guy they couldn’t wait to get on the field because he was going to win the Heisman Trophy after flashing big play ability albeit mostly with his feet to a player that some couldn’t wait to see leave because of inconsistency and the inability to be an elite thrower of the football. It will be fascinating to see what his career will be like once he gets to the NFL. Good luck to all of them!

The Gator men’s basketball team took one on the chin the other night when UConn roughed them up in the O’Connell center. Let’s start with this, UConn is good, I mean Final Four good. They’ve got all the ingredients if they stay healthy to make a deep tournament run. They were better than Florida is just about every phase of the game. But a game like this gives a rebuilding team like Florida a chance to see where it needs to improve and there is a lot of room for improvement. Remember, this team was picked to finish seventh in the SEC and take a look at the current top 25 and you’ll see a lot of SEC teams sitting there. Much like Billy Napier, coach Todd Golden will have to focus on recruiting and talent acquisition through the transfer portal to get better in a really good league.

Finally, have you seen some of the cash being thrown around like Monopoly money in some of the free agent baseball contracts? I’m old enough to remember when a player got $100,000 a year that was a big deal. Now that’s not even a day’s salary to some players. It’s just like name image and likeness. You love to see players make the money they can but when you see the sheer amount of money being thrown around, it makes you realize we’re living in a different world now. But the thing I always try to remember, if someone threw that much money at you or me, would you take it? Yeah, we would. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

