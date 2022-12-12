Starke Police officers arrest gunman in gas station shooting

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - An 18-year-old was arrested by Starke Police after officers say he accidentally shot a woman at a gas station in the city last week.

Cole Crosby, 18, is charged with tampering with evidence, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and culpable negligence. Officers say on Dec. 8, Crosby was holding a handgun while in his car at the Circle K on West Brownlee Street.

RELATED: Starke Police Department investigating shooting at gas station in Starke

The gun went off. The bullet went through the car door and hit a 36-year-old woman in the torso. Crosby then drove off.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office and Starke Police worked together to find his car which had been ditched along with the gun. Crosby was found in a room at the Sleepy Hollow Motel on Dec. 9.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.