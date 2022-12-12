Trial begins in Marion County to decide sentence for man who killed his family

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The trial for Michael Wayne Jones’ sentencing is underway in Marion County starting on Monday.

Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in the death of his family.

Investigators say Jones killed his victims and stuffed them in the trunk of his car.

TRENDING: Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

The jury will decide whether he spends the rest of his life in prison or faces the death penalty.

The trial will be held at the Marion County Judicial Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.