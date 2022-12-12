The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners have a special meeting set for Tuesday morning. At 9:30, they’ll discuss the controversial ability housing proposal for an apartment complex called Dogwood Village. Employee compensation and behavior health diagnosis are also on the agenda

Thursday morning, Gainesville city commissioners discuss boosting their salaries again. They’ll have to approve the second reading of the ordinance meant to nearly double their pay. Commissioners will receive more than $70,000 and the mayor nearly $89,000

State unemployment numbers, released by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, release on Friday. The jobless rate has been at historic lows across the state and North Central Florida. We’ll keep you updated on November’s report.

