Alachua County Commission pulls funding for Dogwood Village project

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Commission held a tense policy meeting Tuesday morning that resulted in the county pulling funding for the Dogwood Village project.

East Gainesville residents rallied to the meeting to express their concerns over building another affordable housing project in the area.

“The east side has been mistreated for centuries and centuries,” said Carrie Parker-Warren. “We do not want it there.”

“There’s a fear that ability housing is not going to give us what they’re now saying they’re going to give us,” said community leader Doris Edwards.

The residents got what they wanted.

The county voted 3-2 to pull funding for the project as they look to more evenly distribute affordable housing beyond East Gainesville.

“We have ignored East Gainesville for decades, but this commission is not gonna ignore it,” said District 4 Commissioner Ken Cornell. “In fact, we’re gonna invest in it. We’re gonna first buy the land...and then let’s work with them to find other locations.”

Commissioners Mary Alford and Anna Prizzia were the dissenting votes.

They cited concerns about the feasibility of finding another location for the project.

Prizzia noted the county cannot just move funds to build the complex at another site, because the agreement is site-specific.

“I was told that that was next to impossible from everybody that I’ve talked to about this project,” said Prizzia.

Alford warned against “going down this path of thinking that Florida is going to change the whole direction of affordable housing in the state.”

However, Cornell believes the project is not completely dead and is looking for other solutions.

“I hope that ability housing will continue to work with Alachua County in either finding a new site for this existing project or future projects down the road,” said Cornell.

The County now plans to buy the property and repurpose it. It previously sent ability a list of 11 possible new locations, but all were deemed unfeasible.

TRENDING: Commissioners vote down controversial Dogwood Village proposal

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.