Another candidate is running for Joe Harding’s seat as state representative

Jose Juarez, a Republican from Ocala is bidding for former state representative Joe Harding's seat.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has announced their bid in running to replace former state representative Joe Harding’s seat.

Ocala Republican, Jose Juarez, opened up a campaign account on December 12th, in order to run in the special election for state house district 24, which covers much of Marion County.

Belleview Republican, Ryan Chamberlin, opened his campaign account on December 9th.

Harding had announced his resignation on Facebook after a federal grand jury indicted him on 6 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Prosecutors say he illegally obtained 150 thousand dollars from a COVID-19 relief program meant for small businesses.

His trial is set for January 11th in federal court in Gainesville.

TRENDING: Residents shipping Christmas gifts before postal deadlines

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Crane Ramen in Gainesville to close permanently
Another candidate is running for Joe Harding’s seat as state representative
FHP reports a semi-tractor trailer crashed into a dirt embankment off I-10, killing the driver.
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County