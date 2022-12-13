Another candidate is running for Joe Harding’s seat as state representative

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Another candidate has announced their bid in running to replace former state representative Joe Harding’s seat.

Ocala Republican, Jose Juarez, opened up a campaign account on December 12th, in order to run in the special election for state house district 24, which covers much of Marion County.

Belleview Republican, Ryan Chamberlin, opened his campaign account on December 9th.

Harding had announced his resignation on Facebook after a federal grand jury indicted him on 6 counts, including wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements.

Prosecutors say he illegally obtained 150 thousand dollars from a COVID-19 relief program meant for small businesses.

His trial is set for January 11th in federal court in Gainesville.

