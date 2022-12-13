Biden official accused of stealing luggage from 2 airports no longer employed

Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department...
Sam Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy.(Department of Energy, Office of Nuclear Energy)
By Elaine Emerson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Department of Energy official accused of stealing luggage from two airports is no longer employed with the department.

Sam Brinton is accused of stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on July 6, according to court records.

Brinton also is accused of stealing luggage at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport on Sept. 16. In both cases, Brinton was identified as the suspect through airport security cameras and social media posts.

A warrant was issued for Brinton on Dec. 8 for grand larceny, with value of the items between $1,200 and $5,000.

“Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a DOE spokesperson said via email to Fox News on Tuesday. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Brinton was initially placed on leave after the allegations in the Minneapolis case were made public, a DOE spokesperson said.

Brinton, a nuclear engineer, was serving as a deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Energy. Brinton identifies as non-binary and is an LGBTQ+ activist.

