Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen

There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s...
There is a hearing on Monday to determine whether Salt Life co-founder Michael Troy Hutto’s bond should be revoked.(Riviera Beach Police)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after a Palm Beach County judge granted prosecutors’ request to revoke bond.

RELATED: Salt Life Co-founder remains on bond ahead of Lake City teen homicide case

Court documents show, two women accused Hutto in Suwannee County court of stalking. The women are considered witnesses, and as a result, the judge revoked the bond.

The case stems from the killing of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020. Duncan was found dead in a room at the Hilton Resort on Singer Island after her father had asked for a wellness check. She had a single gunshot wound to her stomach.

RELATED: Co-founder of Salt Life arrested after death of Columbia County teen

Initially, Hutto was arrested and then released on a $250,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Johns Lutheran Church and The School of Ocala have organized a 1.8 mile drive-through Ocala...
A 1.8 mile drive-through Christmas light show has opened at Florida Horse Park
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Van carrying college cross-country team crash
10 patients hospitalized after I-75 crash involving van carrying cross country team
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force
Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force
Tech Tuesday: Friendship Force
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Gov. DeSantis said...
UF to collaborate with Gov. DeSantis administration’s investigation of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST