Bond revoked for Salt Life co-founder accused of manslaughter for death of Lake City teen

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has revoked the bond for one of the founders of Salt Life who is charged with manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed a teenage girl from Lake City.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Michael Troy Hutto on Tuesday after a Palm Beach County judge granted prosecutors’ request to revoke bond.

Court documents show, two women accused Hutto in Suwannee County court of stalking. The women are considered witnesses, and as a result, the judge revoked the bond.

The case stems from the killing of Lora Grace Duncan in October 2020. Duncan was found dead in a room at the Hilton Resort on Singer Island after her father had asked for a wellness check. She had a single gunshot wound to her stomach.

Initially, Hutto was arrested and then released on a $250,000 bond.

