Brothers Keeper will hold a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Toys for Tots distribution in Marion County on Tuesday.

Brothers Keeper will be holding this event.

The distribution will run today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

TRENDING: Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

It will be held at the Blessed Trinity Catholic School campus at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

That is located at 1510 SE 3rd Ave in Ocala.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.