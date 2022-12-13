CNN: Uvalde sheriff’s office had no active shooter policy at time of massacre

There are new details about went wrong in the police response. (CNN, AP IMAGES, CITY OF UVALDE, FACEBOOK, KABB, WAOI, PETE LUNA, UVALDE SCHOOL DISTRICT, KSAT)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - New details have emerged about went wrong in the police response at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 21 people, including 19 children.

Just over six months since the Robb Elementary shooting, families of the victims gathered in force at the Uvalde courthouse. They’re still demanding to know what failures allowed the 19 children and two teachers who died to go without help for more than an hour while they were trapped alone with the gunman.

Families of those who lost loved ones say they are determined to get anyone in charge that day held accountable and fired.

“That’s the mission now... One by one, they’re going to fall,” said Javier Cazares, father of 9-year-old shooting victim Jackie Carazes.

At a county commissioner’s meeting, a highly anticipated, independent review of the Uvalde Sheriff’s Department revealed it had no active shooter policy at the time of the mass shooting.

“There was no active shooter policy. There were only definitions. It did define what active shooters were, and there were portions that dealt with critical incidences and how officers would respond to that, but there was no active shooter policy,” said Richard Carter, who conducted the review.

The report did not examine the actions of the officers and their failures that day, only the policies that were in place.

Last week, a CNN investigation into Uvalde Sheriff Ruben Nolasco revealed the highest ranking law enforcement official in the county failed to organize a response, even after he was informed of 911 calls from inside the classroom asking for help.

Nolasco says he didn’t hear that call, even though body camera footage showed he was within earshot of multiple radios and was told by another officer on scene.

Speaking in November, the sheriff said he thought his response was adequate.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell is blocking any records or videos from being released while her investigation into the failure is ongoing. Her reasoning is wearing thin on the victims’ families and the Uvalde mayor, who sued her last month, asking a judge to compel the release of information to the city.

Mitchell has said her investigation could take years.

Mariano Pargas was acting Uvalde City police chief on the day of the shooting. A CNN investigation revealed he had direct knowledge of the phone call and even confirmed the details with the Uvalde dispatcher. He still failed to organize help.

“All I can say is that a lot of the stuff that’s been put out there, that is not the way it happened,” he said.

Pargas resigned from the police department before the city could fire him but is still a Uvalde County commissioner, a post he was reelected to in November.

