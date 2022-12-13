Deadly semi-tractor crash in Columbia County
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 12:02 AM EST
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver was killed when their semi-tractor trailer crashed on I-10 in Columbia County.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around 2:45 p.m. the driver of a semi-tractor trailer loaded with lumber was headed east.
They say the driver ran off the road onto the right grassy shoulder, colliding into a dirt embankment.
The driver was found dead at the scene and the cause of the crash is still under investigation
