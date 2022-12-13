Florida Highway Patrol concerned about increased auto-pedestrian accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Two additional auto-pedestrian wrecks in Marion County early Tuesday morning has Florida Highway Patrol concerned. Pedestrians are not taking greater precautions while walking busy streets and intersections.

The first occurred in Fort McCoy on East Highway 316 and NE 152nd Street. A second auto-pedestrian wreck occurred near Belleview at SE 58th Ave and 92nd Place Road.

The early night time hours could be a contributing factor.

“But many times, it is in fact, that the pedestrian has put themselves in harm’s way by attempting to cross the road or they’re actually in the road either walking or lying in the road but unfortunately they put themselves in harm’s way,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan-Florida Highway Patrol, Public Information Officer.

Pedestrians can take greater precautions through wearing brighter clothing, traffic vests or simply avoid walking around at night.

