Florida Senate backs aid for hurricane victims, commuters during special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In just under 13 minutes, the Florida Senate on Tuesday discussed and unanimously approved two bills that call for spending $1.25 billion on such things as assisting homeowners ravaged by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole and giving discounts to toll-road drivers.

Sen. Lori Berman, D-Delray Beach, expressed concern that a bill (SB 6-A) to provide $500 million in tax dollars to cover lost revenue from providing credits to frequent toll-road users will benefit “maybe” 500,000 people.

“I wish we had also looked at the idea of just lowering tolls throughout the state for the benefit of everyone,” Berman said. “But I will support the bill today. But I think it’s an idea that we should consider if we find ourselves in a position where we are so lucky to have an extra half a billion dollars to be able to use.”

The other bill (SB 4-A) calls for spending $751 million, including providing property-tax refunds for homes that sustained major damage in Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole. Sponsor Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, vowed lawmakers in 2023 will consider further relief for areas outside of the counties that sustained the heaviest hurricane damage.

“If your local government is not in this bill today. There is still plenty of time later,” Hutson said. “Today is about triage and stabilization.”

The Senate votes came on the second day of a special legislative session that focuses heavily on issues in the property-insurance system.

The House is expected Wednesday to approve bills (HB 3A and HB 5A) aimed at helping hurricane victims and providing toll credits. Those bills are identical to the Senate versions.

Under Hutson’s bill, property-tax refunds would be available for homes that were left uninhabitable for at least 30 days after Ian and Nicole. Ian made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, while Nicole made landfall Nov. 10 near Vero Beach as a Category 1 storm.

In October, Gov. Ron DeSantis called for the tax break to be timed so residents who sustained damage in Ian can benefit from an earlier-approved tax change that will take effect Jan. 1.

