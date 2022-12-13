Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money.

Investigators said between May 2020 and March 2021, Wade applied for loans and grants under the CARES Act on behalf of multiple businesses he claimed to own.

“If you can’t prove it it’s not so because people are always going to say this and say that,” said minister Joseph Strachan.

Although, U.S. Attorney’s Office officials said they proved their point and not one of Wade’s businesses was operating when he applied.

Officials said, as a part of his scheme, he submitted multiple false applications online.

“If you do the crime you pay the price, especially being a minister we know the word of God. The word of God says to obey the law of the land,” said Strachan.

On six occasions, Wade wired money into multiple MidFlorida Credit Union accounts totaling $524,400. Strachan said he hopes the judge is lenient on him.

“As far as I’m concerned I forgive him and I hope he repents and does better.”

Wade was ordered to forfeit the $524,400 he received and if he’s convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison on each count of wire fraud.

