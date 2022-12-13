Four Buchholz football players announce their college commitments together

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -At Buchholz High School, a team that wins together does college commitments together. Four players who had significant roles on the Bobcats’ back-to-back region championship teams announced their destinations on Tuesday.

The tone of the event was primarily celebratory in nature, but in his speech to the crowd, Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore addressed the major football news item of the day--the passing of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach late Monday. Whittemore has been committed to the Bulldogs since mid-October and says he isn’t wavering despite the stunning news.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” said Whittemore. “I want to respect Coach Leach, he means a lot to me, he gave me the opportunity, and we’ll carry out his legacy.”

Bobcat defensive end Gavin HIll committed to stay at home to play for the Gators. It was important for him to be close to home.

“It means a lot to me, it’s always been my dream to play there,” said Hill. “It means a lot to my family, they’re big Gator fans, and I’m glad I get to play there and make them proud.”

Wide receiver Jaren Hamilton will also play in the SEC, but at Alabama, wnners of six of the last 14 national titles under head coach Nick Saban.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day since when I really first stared getting these offers,” said Hamilton. “Signing day has been on my mind every night before I go to sleep.”

Wide receiver Jacarree Kelly committed to Delaware, an elite FCS program. Kelly knows that players from small colleges often do get scouted by the NFL.

“They do get overlooked because the FBS schools are like the bigger ones, but then again they don’t,” said Kelly. “They’ll come find you if you’re that good.”

Whittemore added that while he played quarterback in high school, he has been recruited as a receiver.

